Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,993 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P E Global LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 513,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $129,960,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 734,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after acquiring an additional 82,155 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 186,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $337,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

