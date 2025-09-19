What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for RAIL Q3 Earnings?

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freightcar America in a report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Freightcar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Freightcar America’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $174.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.95. Freightcar America has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

In other news, insider Celia Perez sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $68,565.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,300.34. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Freightcar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Freightcar America by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 114,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Freightcar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Freightcar America by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 88,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Freightcar America in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

