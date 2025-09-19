Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of Nucor Q1 Earnings

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Nucor in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $134.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. Nucor has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $856,792,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $479,858,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $141,216,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $123,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

