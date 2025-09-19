What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Best Buy Q3 Earnings?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America decreased their target price on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.59.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.97%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

