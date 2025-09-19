Financial Contrast: Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) versus Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yankuang Energy Group and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yankuang Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions 1.28% 1.35% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yankuang Energy Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yankuang Energy Group and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stabilis Solutions has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.38%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Yankuang Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Yankuang Energy Group has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yankuang Energy Group and Stabilis Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yankuang Energy Group $17.32 billion 0.71 $1.96 billion N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions $69.57 million 1.07 $4.60 million $0.04 100.25

Yankuang Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Yankuang Energy Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yankuang Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products. The company also provides electricity and related heat supply; railway, river, and lakes transportation; coal mining technology development, transfer, and consultation; underground mines and coal mine management; supply chain management; factoring; engineering; water pollution control; equity investment fund and corporate asset management, investment advisory and corporate management, foreign investment fund, and trading services; solar and wind power, and production management; and financial services, as well as operates as a trade broker and agent. In addition, it engages in the processing, sale, and transportation of coal; coal resource exploration development; LTCC technology development and equipment rental activities; house and financial leasing; wholesale of coal and non-ferrous metals; real estate development and operation, and property management; investment and management of mineral resources; and logistics storage and leasing activities. The company was formerly known as Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited and changed its name to Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Zoucheng, the People's Republic of China. Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shandong Energy Group Co.,Ltd.

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

