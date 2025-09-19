Research Analysts Set Expectations for AZZ Q2 Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of AZZ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

AZZ Stock Up 2.9%

AZZ stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AZZ has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $119.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $421.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AZZ by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,701,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth $8,772,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total value of $1,158,119.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,576.84. This trade represents a 38.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,837 shares of company stock worth $5,195,318. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

