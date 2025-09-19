Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WhiteFiber Q3 Earnings

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFIFree Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of WhiteFiber in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteFiber’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WYFI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of WYFI opened at $23.41 on Friday. WhiteFiber has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

