Worth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

