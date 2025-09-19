Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6,156.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,491,000 after purchasing an additional 175,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

