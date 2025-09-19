Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 610 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $109,653.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,575.44. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

