Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 7,140 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.20% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1,617.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 85.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $183,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.88, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $307.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $88,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,689,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,509,176.80. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

