Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 57,142 Shares of Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Magnite were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 74.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 0.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Magnite by 24.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 76.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $147,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,007.94. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,853.08. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,256 shares of company stock worth $18,759,410 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

