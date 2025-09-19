Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.69 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. $KRNT

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 637,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 316,150 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 584,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 104,017 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $14.83 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $664.24 million, a PE ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.