Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.05% of Life Time Group worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,365,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,007 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1,729.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,288 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,637,000 after purchasing an additional 211,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,446 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,166,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:LTH opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,517,705.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,906,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,030,465.95. This represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,517,705.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,906,061 shares in the company, valued at $721,030,465.95. The trade was a 16.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,739,034 shares of company stock worth $310,886,597. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

