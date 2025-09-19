Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,498 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $2,527,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 56.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,573 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDI opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.31. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 71.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $37,460.94. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 82,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,715.48. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 59,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $254,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,281.45. The trade was a 38.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,768 shares of company stock worth $1,265,141. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

