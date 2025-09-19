Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.29 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,145,500. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares in the company, valued at $637,562,692.80. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,094 shares of company stock valued at $25,716,404 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $513.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,234.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.34 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.93.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

