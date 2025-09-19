Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $98,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $335.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.85 and its 200-day moving average is $303.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $341.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.