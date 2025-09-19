Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM opened at $98.99 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,242.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $6,190,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

