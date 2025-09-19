Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

