Insider Selling: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) COO Sells 8,782 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $85,448.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 356,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,643.32. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Viant Technology Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $591.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $8,443,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,239,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,023,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,867,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 267,326 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.