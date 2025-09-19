Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Argan, Inc. $AGX

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $259.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.62. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.85.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total transaction of $617,586.23. Following the sale, the director owned 9,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,520.02. This trade represents a 22.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 2,609 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $625,325.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,913.28. This represents a 16.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGX. Wall Street Zen raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

