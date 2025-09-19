Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $82,500.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Booking Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,442.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,576.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,229.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,985.57 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,210,917,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 price target (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

