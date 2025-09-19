Unilever PLC $UL Holdings Lifted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 209.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.47 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.31%.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.