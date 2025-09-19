Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.08 and last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 3554307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
