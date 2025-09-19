Julie Casteel Sells 5,000 Shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Casteel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,905. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IBEX Trading Up 4.0%

IBEX stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.77. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get IBEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 392.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.