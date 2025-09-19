SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 37468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,932,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,408,000 after acquiring an additional 686,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52,743 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 839,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 503,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

