Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,336,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 11,953,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143,363.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143,363.0 days.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDF opened at $2.35 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
