Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,336,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 11,953,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143,363.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143,363.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDF opened at $2.35 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

