iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 135226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $648.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 3,663.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

