Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Grows By 24.1%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Santos Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of SSLZY opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0134 per share. This represents a yield of 417.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.