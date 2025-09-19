Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 928,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 1,223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.9 days.
Seatrium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMBMF opened at $1.58 on Friday. Seatrium has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.
About Seatrium
