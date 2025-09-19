Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 928,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 1,223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.9 days.

Seatrium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMBMF opened at $1.58 on Friday. Seatrium has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Get Seatrium alerts:

About Seatrium

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Seatrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seatrium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.