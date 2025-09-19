GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 98073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.87.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Company Profile

The GMO U.S. Quality ETF (QLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on equities of high-quality US companies. The funds investments may include companies of any market capitalization. QLTY was launched on Nov 13, 2023 and is issued by GMO.

