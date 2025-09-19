Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in August

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 155,300 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.
Sylogist Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of SYZLF stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. Sylogist has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.49.
About Sylogist
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.