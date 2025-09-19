Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in August

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 155,300 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Sylogist Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SYZLF stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. Sylogist has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

