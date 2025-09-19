SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,370,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 15,482,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,756.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,756.1 days.
SoftBank Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of SFBQF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.74.
About SoftBank
