SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,370,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 15,482,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,756.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,756.1 days.

SoftBank Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SFBQF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

