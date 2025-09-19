Q3 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt Cut by Zacks Research

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE LEG opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.70. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.36%.Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 460,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 328.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

