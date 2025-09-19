Judges Scientific’s (JDG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2025

Judges Scientific (LON:JDGGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Judges Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,900.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JDG

Judges Scientific Price Performance

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 6,330 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,105.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 5,715 and a 12 month high of £103.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,625.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 141.40 EPS for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts expect that Judges Scientific will post 402.5824271 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Cicurel bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,188 per share, with a total value of £371.28. Also, insider Charles Holroyd acquired 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,675 per share, with a total value of £34,977. Insiders purchased 548 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,776 in the last three months. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.