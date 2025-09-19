Judges Scientific’s (JDG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Judges Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,900.

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 6,330 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,105.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 5,715 and a 12 month high of £103.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,625.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 141.40 EPS for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts expect that Judges Scientific will post 402.5824271 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Cicurel bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,188 per share, with a total value of £371.28. Also, insider Charles Holroyd acquired 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,675 per share, with a total value of £34,977. Insiders purchased 548 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,776 in the last three months. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

