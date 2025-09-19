Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) was down 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02). Approximately 15,599,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 3,006,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Trading Down 18.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.21 million, a PE ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.52.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported GBX (2.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 60.91%. Analysts expect that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

