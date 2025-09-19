Americas Silver FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th.

USA opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.34. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$4.11.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

