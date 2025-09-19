FY2025 EPS Estimates for KALA BIO Raised by HC Wainwright

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KALA BIO in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.96). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KALA BIO’s current full-year earnings is ($10.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KALA BIO’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.89) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KALA BIO from $15.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KALA BIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on KALA BIO in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised KALA BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on KALA BIO in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $123.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -1.81. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.11.

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in KALA BIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in KALA BIO in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KALA BIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KALA BIO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 196,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 75,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in KALA BIO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark T. Iwicki sold 13,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,040.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 258,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,316.33. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,678 shares of company stock worth $123,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Featured Stories

