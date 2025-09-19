Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 535

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 to GBX 535 in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 617.50.

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 452 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 830.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.05 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 493.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.35.

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our?cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to?provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

