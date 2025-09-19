Three Seasons Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 72.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Griffon by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 26.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Griffon Stock Up 1.2%

GFF opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. Griffon Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The business had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.