Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.36 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

