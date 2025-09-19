Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 340 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $76,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,128,392 shares of company stock worth $1,493,496,200 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

