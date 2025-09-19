Sky Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tribune Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,812,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at $19,359,718.50. This represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total value of $195,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,232.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $237.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.82. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

