Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF $BSSX Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSSX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $637,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $27.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

