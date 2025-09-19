Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO Position Boosted by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up about 10.0% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $29,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,611,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,683,000 after purchasing an additional 119,537 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

