Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.24% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 66,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 246,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 313,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 109,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 5.9%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.