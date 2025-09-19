Sterling Financial Group Inc. Has $351,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Sterling Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,556 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $129.92 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

