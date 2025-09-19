Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 129.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $189.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.15. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Read Our Latest Report on HSY

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,420. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.