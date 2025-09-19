Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 67,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MCHP opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

