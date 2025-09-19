Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 57 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 352.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 348.4% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 92,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. This trade represents a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $726,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,317.14. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $239.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $249.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

